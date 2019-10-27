Canadian Football League

All Times EDT East Division W L T Pct PF PA x-Hamilton 14 3 0 .824 530 326 y-Montreal 9 8 0 .529 437 453 Toronto 4 13 0 .235 355 541 Ottawa 3 14 0 .176 280 522 West Division W L T Pct PF PA y-Saskatchewan 12 5 0 .705 464 373 y-Calgary 11 6 0 .647 461 391 y-Winnipeg 11 7 0 .611 508 409 z-Edmonton 8 9 0 .470 393 377 BC 5 12 0 .294 395 431

x-clinched division

y-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched crossover

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 29, Calgary 28

Saturday’s Games

Hamilton 38, Montreal 26

Toronto 39, Ottawa 9

Saskatchewan 27, Edmonton 24

Friday, Nov. 1

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Calgary at BC, 10 p.m.

End Regular Season

