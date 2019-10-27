Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canadian Football League

October 27, 2019 11:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Hamilton 14 3 0 .824 530 326
y-Montreal 9 8 0 .529 437 453
Toronto 4 13 0 .235 355 541
Ottawa 3 14 0 .176 280 522
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Saskatchewan 12 5 0 .705 464 373
y-Calgary 11 6 0 .647 461 391
y-Winnipeg 11 7 0 .611 508 409
z-Edmonton 8 9 0 .470 393 377
BC 5 12 0 .294 395 431

x-clinched division

y-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched crossover

___

Advertisement
Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 29, Calgary 28

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Saturday’s Games

Hamilton 38, Montreal 26

Toronto 39, Ottawa 9

Saskatchewan 27, Edmonton 24

Friday, Nov. 1

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Calgary at BC, 10 p.m.

End Regular Season

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|25 ASBO Annual Conference and Expo
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Master Sgt. Matthew Williams to be honored with Medal of Freedom

Today in History

1929:Cabinet member found guilty in Teapot Dome scandal