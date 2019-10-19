Canadiens-Blues Sums

Montreal 1 3 1—5 St. Louis 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Montreal, Weal 2 (Domi, Tatar), 5:57 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Schwartz 1 (Pietrangelo, Tarasenko), 7:08. Penalties_Faulk, STL, (tripping), 4:22; Tatar, MTL, (roughing), 12:45; Lehkonen, MTL, (tripping), 17:33.

Second Period_3, Montreal, Gallagher 4 (Danault), 0:06. 4, Montreal, Drouin 3 (Kotkaniemi, Weber), 3:39 (pp). 5, Montreal, Suzuki 2 (Thompson, Cousins), 11:33. Penalties_Pietrangelo, STL, (kneeing), 3:12; Perron, STL, (tripping), 12:25; Mete, MTL, (holding), 17:43.

Third Period_6, St. Louis, Perron 4 (Parayko, Faulk), 19:22. 7, Montreal, Weber 1, 19:37. Penalties_Schenn, STL, (cross checking), 1:03; Sundqvist, STL, (tripping), 6:28.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 8-13-4_25. St. Louis 11-15-8_34.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 2 of 5; St. Louis 0 of 3.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 4-2-1 (34 shots-32 saves). St. Louis, Allen 1-1-0 (24-20).

A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:24.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brian Murphy.

