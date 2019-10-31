Canadiens-Coyotes Sum

Montreal 1 1 2—4 Arizona 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Montreal, Gallagher 6 (Weber, Tatar), 0:22.

Second Period_2, Montreal, Weber 2 (Mete, Danault), 0:24.

Third Period_3, Montreal, Cousins 2 (Suzuki, Petry), 1:17. 4, Arizona, Chychrun 2 (Goligoski, Kessel), 4:47. 5, Montreal, Drouin 6, 11:03.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 13-10-13_36. Arizona 14-8-11_33.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Arizona 0 of 3.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 6-3-1 (33 shots-32 saves). Arizona, Raanta 2-1-1 (36-32).

A_14,004 (17,125). T_2:27.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Vaughan Rody.

