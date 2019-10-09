Canadiens-Sabres Sum

Montreal 2 0 2 0—4 Buffalo 1 2 1 1—5

First Period_1, Buffalo, Olofsson 4 (Eichel, Dahlin), 5:04 (pp). 2, Montreal, Armia 1 (Thompson), 14:06 (sh). 3, Montreal, Armia 2 (Suzuki), 19:39 (pp).

Second Period_4, Buffalo, Eichel 2 (Dahlin, Reinhart), 4:46 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Eichel 3, 14:13.

Third Period_6, Buffalo, Skinner 3 (Johansson), 0:47. 7, Montreal, Kotkaniemi 2 (Armia, Drouin), 1:44. 8, Montreal, Chiarot 1 (Reilly, Lehkonen), 12:54.

Overtime_9, Buffalo, Johansson 2 (Eichel, Miller), 1:30.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Montreal 10-9-8_27. Buffalo 12-15-11-1_39.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 3; Buffalo 2 of 5.

Goalies_Montreal, Kinkaid 0-0-1 (39 shots-34 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 3-0-0 (27-23).

A_15,383 (19,070). T_2:32.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.