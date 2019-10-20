Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canadiens-Wild Sum

October 20, 2019 7:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Montreal 0 2 1—3
Minnesota 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Minnesota, Zucker 3 (Koivu, Suter), 8:57 (pp).

Second Period_2, Montreal, Tatar 3 (Domi, Petry), 2:50 (pp). 3, Montreal, Danault 3 (Byron), 3:06. 4, Minnesota, Foligno 1 (Staal, Kunin), 19:45.

Third Period_5, Montreal, Danault 4 (Gallagher), 3:22. 6, Minnesota, Hunt 3 (Dumba, Greenway), 8:38 (pp). 7, Minnesota, Parise 3 (Koivu, Zucker), 12:54.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 7-12-14_33. Minnesota 19-9-5_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 2; Minnesota 2 of 5.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_Montreal, Kinkaid 0-1-1 (33 shots-29 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 1-5-0 (33-30).

A_17,344 (18,064). T_2:31.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Kyle Flemington.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 DC CyberWeek Opening Party
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska