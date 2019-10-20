Canadiens-Wild Sum

Montreal 0 2 1—3 Minnesota 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Minnesota, Zucker 3 (Suter, Koivu), 8:57 (pp).

Second Period_2, Montreal, Tatar 3 (Petry, Domi), 2:50 (pp). 3, Montreal, Danault 3 (Byron), 3:06. 4, Minnesota, Foligno 1 (Staal, Kunin), 19:45.

Third Period_5, Montreal, Danault 4 (Gallagher), 3:22. 6, Minnesota, Hunt 3 (Dumba, Greenway), 8:38 (pp). 7, Minnesota, Parise 3 (Koivu, Zucker), 12:54.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 7-12-14_33. Minnesota 19-9-5_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 2; Minnesota 2 of 5.

Goalies_Montreal, Kinkaid 0-1-1 (33 shots-29 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 1-5-0 (33-30).

A_17,344 (18,064). T_2:29.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Kyle Flemington.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.