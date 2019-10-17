Canucks-Blues Sums

Vancouver 0 2 1 0—4 St. Louis 1 2 0 0—3 Vancouver won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, St. Louis, Fabbri 1 (Bozak, Steen), 14:25. Penalties_Stecher, VAN, (interference), 2:56; O’Reilly, STL, (tripping), 4:07; Edler, VAN, (tripping), 16:23.

Second Period_2, Vancouver, Ferland 1 (Sutter, Edler), 2:04. 3, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 3 (Sundqvist), 2:47. 4, St. Louis, Tarasenko 2 (Schenn, Schwartz), 3:34. 5, Vancouver, Miller 4 (Motte, Myers), 13:22. Penalties_Virtanen, VAN, (high sticking), 9:52; Motte, VAN, (holding), 10:32; Parayko, STL, (tripping), 17:51.

Third Period_6, Vancouver, Horvat 1 (Leivo, Pettersson), 12:05. Penalties_Fabbri, STL, (hooking), 5:25; Thomas, STL, (interference), 10:05; St. Louis bench, served by Perron (), 10:05.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Vancouver 1 (Boeser NG, Pettersson NG, Pearson NG, Miller NG, Edler NG, Leivo G), St. Louis 0 (Bozak NG, Tarasenko NG, O’Reilly NG, Schenn NG, Perron NG, Steen NG).

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 9-11-10-2_32. St. Louis 11-13-11-2_37.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 5; St. Louis 0 of 4.

Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 2-0-0 (37 shots-34 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 2-1-3 (32-29).

A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:43.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, John Grandt.

