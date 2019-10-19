Canucks-Devils Sum

Vancouver 0 0 0—0 New Jersey 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, New Jersey, J.Hughes 1 (Hall, Vatanen), 14:08 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 6-14-5_25. New Jersey 8-10-6_24.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 7; New Jersey 1 of 4.

Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 2-1-0 (24 shots-23 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 2-1-2 (25-25).

A_13,818 (16,514). T_2:49.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Tony Sericolo.

