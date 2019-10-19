Canucks-Devils Sum

|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0—0
|New Jersey
|1
|0
|0—1
First Period_1, New Jersey, J.Hughes 1 (Hall, Vatanen), 14:08 (pp).
Second Period_None.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 6-14-5_25. New Jersey 8-10-6_24.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 7; New Jersey 1 of 4.
Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 2-1-0 (24 shots-23 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 2-1-2 (25-25).
A_13,818 (16,514). T_2:49.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Tony Sericolo.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.