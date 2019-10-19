Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Canucks-Devils Sums

October 19, 2019 4:25 pm
 
Vancouver 0 0 0—0
New Jersey 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, New Jersey, J.Hughes 1 (Hall, Vatanen), 14:08 (pp). Penalties_Severson, NJ, (interference), 1:02; Myers, VAN, (holding), 13:01; New Jersey bench, served by Bratt (too many men on the ice), 19:21.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Schaller, VAN, (tripping), 2:42; Zajac, NJ, (tripping), 6:04; Edler, VAN, (interference), 10:46; Rooney, NJ, (high sticking), 13:47; Sutter, VAN, Major (fighting), 14:25; Edler, VAN, (illegal check to head), 14:25; Mueller, NJ, (roughing), 14:25; Mueller, NJ, Major (fighting), 14:25; Hayden, NJ, (high sticking), 16:26; Myers, VAN, (interference), 19:52; Rooney, NJ, (holding), 19:52.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Subban, NJ, (holding stick), 9:59; Q.Hughes, VAN, (holding), 12:31; Zajac, NJ, (cross checking), 20:00.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 6-14-5_25. New Jersey 8-10-6_24.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 7; New Jersey 1 of 4.

Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 2-1-0 (24 shots-23 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 2-1-2 (25-25).

A_13,818 (16,514). T_2:49.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Tony Sericolo.

