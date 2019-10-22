Canucks-Red Wings Sums

Vancouver 0 0 5—5 Detroit 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Detroit, Mantha 7 (Bertuzzi, Hronek), 16:08 (pp). Penalties_Green, DET, (delay of game), 2:29; Boeser, VAN, major (high sticking), 13:17; Myers, VAN, (interference), 15:48; DeKeyser, DET, (tripping), 18:12.

Second Period_2, Detroit, Cholowski 1 (Athanasiou, Hirose), 9:19 (pp). Penalties_Virtanen, VAN, (roughing), 8:04; Svechnikov, DET, (roughing), 8:04; Miller, VAN, (interference), 9:01; Hirose, DET, (hooking), 14:03; Tanev, VAN, (hooking), 18:35; Bertuzzi, DET, (tripping), 19:59.

Third Period_3, Vancouver, Horvat 3 (Pettersson, Hughes), 1:42 (pp). 4, Vancouver, Horvat 4 (Miller, Hughes), 3:13 (pp). 5, Vancouver, Virtanen 1 (Benn, Leivo), 12:19. 6, Vancouver, Schaller 1 (Pettersson), 14:21. 7, Vancouver, Horvat 5 (Miller, Benn), 18:48. Penalties_Cholowski, DET, (high sticking), 1:49; Schaller, VAN, (tripping), 9:09; Schaller, VAN, (holding), 15:29.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 14-11-16_41. Detroit 9-17-7_33.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 2 of 5; Detroit 2 of 7.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 4-2-0 (33 shots-31 saves). Detroit, Howard 1-4-0 (40-36).

A_18,455 (20,000). T_2:27.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Francis Charron. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Mark Shewchyk.

