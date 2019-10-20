Capitals-Blackhawks Sums

Washington 1 1 3—5 Chicago 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, Washington, Oshie 7 (Kuznetsov), 9:25 (pp). Penalties_Shaw, CHI, (holding), 9:17; Eller, WSH, (tripping), 12:59; Gudas, WSH, served by Vrana, (roughing), 20:00; Gudas, WSH, (cross checking), 20:00; Murphy, CHI, (roughing), 20:00.

Second Period_2, Chicago, Caggiula 2 (Nylander, Carpenter), 8:25. 3, Washington, Dowd 2 (Hagelin), 9:53 (sh). Penalties_Stephenson, WSH, major (high sticking), 9:25.

Third Period_4, Washington, Ovechkin 6 (Kempny, Carlson), 3:52. 5, Chicago, Kubalik 2 (Saad, Kampf), 6:05. 6, Chicago, Kane 3 (Nylander), 9:58. 7, Washington, Wilson 3 (Hagelin, Eller), 11:47. 8, Washington, Eller 3 (Orlov), 19:10. Penalties_Kempny, WSH, (tripping), 0:33.

Shots on Goal_Washington 12-9-9_30. Chicago 14-15-15_44.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 1; Chicago 0 of 5.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 3-1-2 (44 shots-41 saves). Chicago, Crawford 1-3-0 (29-25).

A_21,187 (19,717). T_2:30.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Steve Barton.

