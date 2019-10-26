Capitals-Canucks Sums

Washington 1 1 3 0—6 Vancouver 2 3 0 0—5 Washington won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Washington, Kuznetsov 4 (Vrana), 3:18. 2, Vancouver, Boeser 3 (Hughes, Horvat), 5:33 (pp). 3, Vancouver, Schaller 2 (Beagle), 7:29 (sh). Penalties_Kempny, WSH, (hooking), 4:42; Pearson, VAN, (high sticking), 7:21; Miller, VAN, (tripping), 11:16; Ovechkin, WSH, (slashing), 19:48.

Second Period_4, Vancouver, Pettersson 3 (Boeser, Miller), 5:59. 5, Vancouver, Schaller 3, 13:59. 6, Vancouver, Virtanen 2 (Horvat, Ferland), 14:54. 7, Washington, Kuznetsov 5 (Gudas, Eller), 19:59. Penalties_Kempny, WSH, (interference), 10:23; Eller, WSH, (tripping), 15:35.

Third Period_8, Washington, Eller 4 (Hathaway), 1:57 (sh). 9, Washington, Kempny 2 (Hagelin), 4:57. 10, Washington, Kempny 3 (Leipsic, Boyd), 7:41. Penalties_Vrana, WSH, (high sticking), 1:08.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_Washington 2 (Oshie G, Kuznetsov NG, Backstrom G), Vancouver 1 (Boeser NG, Pettersson G, Pearson NG).

Shots on Goal_Washington 10-6-6-7_29. Vancouver 12-13-7-2_34.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; Vancouver 1 of 5.

Goalies_Washington, Samsonov 4-1-0 (34 shots-29 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 4-2-1 (29-24).

T_2:40.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Bevan Mills.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.