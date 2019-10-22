Capitals-Flames Sum

Washington 0 3 2—5 Calgary 0 2 1—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Washington, Carlson 4 (Oshie, Ovechkin), 0:35. 2, Washington, Stephenson 1, 2:41. 3, Calgary, Lindholm 6 (Giordano, Gaudreau), 3:19 (pp). 4, Calgary, Czarnik 1 (Lucic, Brodie), 16:25. 5, Washington, Ovechkin 7 (Backstrom, Gudas), 16:35.

Third Period_6, Washington, Wilson 4 (Eller, Kempny), 12:34. 7, Washington, Carlson 5, 18:15. 8, Calgary, Rieder 1 (Ryan, Mangiapane), 19:44.

Shots on Goal_Washington 9-8-13_30. Calgary 15-10-10_35.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; Calgary 1 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 3-1-2 (35 shots-32 saves). Calgary, Talbot 1-1-0 (29-25).

T_2:24.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Kiel Murchison.

