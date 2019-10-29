Capitals-Maple Leafs Sum

Washington 1 1 1 1—4 Toronto 1 1 1 0—3

First Period_1, Toronto, Johnsson 4 (Matthews), 0:40. 2, Washington, Carlson 6 (Backstrom, Ovechkin), 10:47.

Second Period_3, Washington, Carlson 7 (Backstrom, Ovechkin), 7:59 (pp). 4, Toronto, Matthews 10 (Rielly, Barrie), 19:27.

Third Period_5, Toronto, Matthews 11 (Marner, Nylander), 1:46 (pp). 6, Washington, Ovechkin 10 (Oshie, Backstrom), 4:10.

Overtime_7, Washington, Ovechkin 11 (Vrana, Orlov), 4:00 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Washington 7-8-13-6_34. Toronto 7-10-13_30.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 2 of 7; Toronto 1 of 8.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 4-1-3 (30 shots-27 saves). Toronto, Andersen 6-2-1 (34-30).

T_3:5.

Referees_Tim Peel, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Brian Murphy.

