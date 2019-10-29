Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Capitals-Maple Leafs Sums

October 29, 2019 10:17 pm
 
Washington 1 1 1 1—4
Toronto 1 1 1 0—3

First Period_1, Toronto, Johnsson 4 (Matthews), 0:40. 2, Washington, Carlson 6 (Backstrom, Ovechkin), 10:47. Penalties_Rielly, TOR, (cross checking), 3:10; Ovechkin, WSH, (slashing), 5:15; Holl, TOR, (interference), 14:55; Vrana, WSH, (holding), 16:47; Eller, WSH, (slashing), 18:04.

Second Period_3, Washington, Carlson 7 (Backstrom, Ovechkin), 7:59 (pp). 4, Toronto, Matthews 10 (Rielly, Barrie), 19:27. Penalties_Oshie, WSH, (holding), 3:34; Kerfoot, TOR, (high sticking), 6:31; Ceci, TOR, (holding), 7:53; Kempny, WSH, (interference), 10:57; Siegenthaler, WSH, (interference), 15:20.

Third Period_5, Toronto, Matthews 11 (Marner, Nylander), 1:46 (pp). 6, Washington, Ovechkin 10 (Oshie, Backstrom), 4:10. Penalties_Wilson, WSH, served by Leipsic, (charging), 1:27; Wilson, WSH, (roughing), 1:27; Gauthier, TOR, (roughing), 1:27; Holl, TOR, (interference), 7:40; Gudas, WSH, (delay of game), 16:46.

Overtime_7, Washington, Ovechkin 11 (Vrana, Orlov), 4:00 (pp). Penalties_Nylander, TOR, (tripping), 0:21; Marner, TOR, (high sticking), 2:20.

Shots on Goal_Washington 7-8-13-6_34. Toronto 7-10-13_30.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 2 of 7; Toronto 1 of 8.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 4-1-3 (30 shots-27 saves). Toronto, Andersen 6-2-1 (34-30).

T_3:5.

Referees_Tim Peel, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Brian Murphy.

