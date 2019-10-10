Capitals-Predators Sums

Washington 1 3 1—5 Nashville 1 1 4—6

First Period_1, Washington, Eller 1 (Carlson, Hathaway), 9:17. 2, Nashville, Forsberg 4 (Duchene, Granlund), 10:39. Penalties_Smith, NSH, (tripping), 11:09; Gudas, WSH, (tripping), 14:15; Kuznetsov, WSH, (slashing), 17:53.

Second Period_3, Washington, Ovechkin 2 (Kuznetsov, Carlson), 4:46 (pp). 4, Nashville, Johansen 1 (Jarnkrok, Arvidsson), 7:37. 5, Washington, Wilson 1 (Stephenson), 12:28 (sh). 6, Washington, Ovechkin 3 (Backstrom, Carlson), 17:36 (pp). Penalties_Sissons, NSH, (high sticking), 4:14; Hathaway, WSH, (interference), 11:03; Josi, NSH, (tripping), 17:11.

Third Period_7, Nashville, Johansen 2 (Arvidsson, Josi), 5:03 (pp). 8, Nashville, Duchene 1 (Granlund, Forsberg), 6:13. 9, Washington, Oshie 3 (Orlov), 10:09. 10, Nashville, Bonino 1 (Watson, Sissons), 14:52. 11, Nashville, Ekholm 2 (Jarnkrok), 15:20. Penalties_Carlson, WSH, (hooking), 4:15; Ellis, NSH, (slashing), 19:43.

Shots on Goal_Washington 9-7-10_26. Nashville 13-9-16_38.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 2 of 4; Nashville 1 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 1-1-2 (38 shots-32 saves). Nashville, Rinne 3-0-0 (26-21).

A_17,386 (17,113). T_2:37.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Vaughan Rody, James Tobias.

