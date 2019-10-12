Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Capitals-Stars Sum

October 12, 2019 11:36 pm
 
Washington 1 1 2—4
Dallas 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Washington, Wilson 2 (Leipsic, Vrana), 3:17 (pp).

Second Period_2, Washington, Carlson 2 (Hathaway, Dowd), 7:13.

Third Period_3, Washington, Kuznetsov 2 (Carlson, Backstrom), 3:35. 4, Dallas, Faksa 1 (Janmark, Heiskanen), 7:00. 5, Washington, Ovechkin 4 (Wilson), 19:03.

Shots on Goal_Washington 11-7-7_25. Dallas 9-8-8_25.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 5; Dallas 0 of 6.

Goalies_Washington, Samsonov 2-0-0 (25 shots-24 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 0-2-0 (24-21).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:39.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Jesse Marquis.

