Capitals-Stars Sum

|Washington
|1
|1
|2—4
|Dallas
|0
|0
|1—1
First Period_1, Washington, Wilson 2 (Leipsic, Vrana), 3:17 (pp).
Second Period_2, Washington, Carlson 2 (Hathaway, Dowd), 7:13.
Third Period_3, Washington, Kuznetsov 2 (Carlson, Backstrom), 3:35. 4, Dallas, Faksa 1 (Janmark, Heiskanen), 7:00. 5, Washington, Ovechkin 4 (Wilson), 19:03.
Shots on Goal_Washington 11-7-7_25. Dallas 9-8-8_25.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 5; Dallas 0 of 6.
Goalies_Washington, Samsonov 2-0-0 (25 shots-24 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 0-2-0 (24-21).
A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:39.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Jesse Marquis.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.