Cardinals-Bengals Stats

|Arizona
|7
|6
|0
|13—26
|Cincinnati
|3
|3
|3
|14—23
|First Quarter
Cin_FG Bullock 23, 8:28.
Ari_K.Murray 6 run (Gonzalez kick), 3:40.
Ari_FG Gonzalez 23, 5:09.
Cin_FG Bullock 48, 3:27.
Ari_FG Gonzalez 20, :00.
Cin_FG Bullock 23, 8:34.
Ari_FG Gonzalez 22, 13:25.
Ari_Edmonds 37 run (Gonzalez kick), 7:13.
Cin_Tate 2 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 4:08.
Cin_Boyd 42 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 2:00.
Ari_FG Gonzalez 31, :00.
A_46,012.
___
|Ari
|Cin
|First downs
|26
|21
|Total Net Yards
|514
|370
|Rushes-yards
|38-266
|23-108
|Passing
|248
|262
|Punt Returns
|2-24
|2-9
|Kickoff Returns
|2-52
|3-97
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-32-0
|27-38-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-5
|1-0
|Punts
|3-50.0
|3-49.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|12-96
|7-60
|Time of Possession
|31:03
|28:57
___
RUSHING_Arizona, K.Murray 10-93, D.Johnson 17-91, Edmonds 8-68, Isabella 2-11, K.Johnson 1-3. Cincinnati, Mixon 19-93, Bernard 2-10, Dalton 2-5.
PASSING_Arizona, K.Murray 20-32-0-253. Cincinnati, Dalton 27-38-0-262.
RECEIVING_Arizona, Fitzgerald 6-58, D.Johnson 3-65, K.Johnson 3-22, Edmonds 3-18, Cooper 2-33, Clay 1-27, Sherfield 1-23, M.Williams 1-7. Cincinnati, Boyd 10-123, Willis 4-38, Tate 3-26, Bernard 3-16, Uzomah 2-16, Eifert 2-14, Mixon 1-16, Erickson 1-7, Morgan 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arizona, Gonzalez 37.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.