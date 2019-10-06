Cardinals-Bengals Stats

Arizona 7 6 0 13—26 Cincinnati 3 3 3 14—23 First Quarter

Cin_FG Bullock 23, 8:28.

Ari_K.Murray 6 run (Gonzalez kick), 3:40.

Second Quarter

Ari_FG Gonzalez 23, 5:09.

Cin_FG Bullock 48, 3:27.

Advertisement

Ari_FG Gonzalez 20, :00.

Third Quarter

Cin_FG Bullock 23, 8:34.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_FG Gonzalez 22, 13:25.

Ari_Edmonds 37 run (Gonzalez kick), 7:13.

Cin_Tate 2 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 4:08.

Cin_Boyd 42 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 2:00.

Ari_FG Gonzalez 31, :00.

A_46,012.

___

Ari Cin First downs 26 21 Total Net Yards 514 370 Rushes-yards 38-266 23-108 Passing 248 262 Punt Returns 2-24 2-9 Kickoff Returns 2-52 3-97 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 20-32-0 27-38-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-5 1-0 Punts 3-50.0 3-49.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 12-96 7-60 Time of Possession 31:03 28:57

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona, K.Murray 10-93, D.Johnson 17-91, Edmonds 8-68, Isabella 2-11, K.Johnson 1-3. Cincinnati, Mixon 19-93, Bernard 2-10, Dalton 2-5.

PASSING_Arizona, K.Murray 20-32-0-253. Cincinnati, Dalton 27-38-0-262.

RECEIVING_Arizona, Fitzgerald 6-58, D.Johnson 3-65, K.Johnson 3-22, Edmonds 3-18, Cooper 2-33, Clay 1-27, Sherfield 1-23, M.Williams 1-7. Cincinnati, Boyd 10-123, Willis 4-38, Tate 3-26, Bernard 3-16, Uzomah 2-16, Eifert 2-14, Mixon 1-16, Erickson 1-7, Morgan 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arizona, Gonzalez 37.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.