Cardinals-Saints Preview Capsule

ARIZONA (3-3-1) at NEW ORLEANS (6-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE — Saints by 10

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cardinals 5-2; Saints 5-2

SERIES RECORD — Cardinals lead 15-14

LAST MEETING — Saints beat Cardinals 48-41, Dec. 18, 2016

LAST WEEK — Cardinals beat Giants 27-21; Saints beat Bears 36-25

AP PRO32 RANKING — Cardinals No. 19, Saints No. 2

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (11), PASS (19).

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (25), PASS (25).

SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (15), PASS (13).

SAINTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (6t), RUSH (9), PASS (14).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Cardinals QB Kyler Murray leads all rookies in yards passing with 1,768, ranks second in pass TDs with seven, ranks second among all QBs with 266 yards rushing. … RB David Johnson had 108 scrimmage yards (55 receiving, 53 rushing, two TDs rushing, in previous meeting. … RB Chase Edmonds had career-high 126 yards rushing, three TDs rushing and first 100-yard game. … WR Larry Fitzgerald ranks second in NFL history in receptions with 1,339 and yards receiving 16,718. … LB Chandler Jones had career-high four sacks with forced fumble, fumble recovery last week. … LB Terrell Suggs had sack, forced fumble last week. Leads all active players with 137½ sacks and 39 forced fumbles. … LB Jordan Hicks had seven tackles and first INT as Cardinal last week. Has 70 tackles this season, second most in NFL. … CB Patrick Peterson had seven tackles, sack, forced fumble in season debut in Week 7. … Saints have won two of past three meetings. … Saints have held four straight opponents to 257 or fewer yards. … QB Drew Brees said he planned to return this week after missing five weeks with thumb injury. … Saints went 5-0 without Brees in lineup and Teddy Bridgewater filling in. … Reserve Saints QB Taysom Hill had second career TD catch vs. Bears last week. … RB Alvin Kamara did not play last week, has practiced this week. Has 649 scrimmage yards, two TDs in six games this season. … RB Latavius Murray had 150 scrimmage yards with 119 rushing, 31 receiving, two TDs rushing last week, his eighth game with two-plus TDs rushing. … WR Michael Thomas led team with nine catches for 131 yards last week. … DE Cameron Jordan had two sacks in Week 7, has seven for season. … S Vonn Bell led team with 8 tackles, had FF and FR last week. Tied for NFL-leading four fumble recoveries this season. Fantasy Tip: One week after career-best game, Edmonds faces Saints defense that has not allowed 100-yard rusher in 33 straight, including playoffs.

