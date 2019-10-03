Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals starting Edman over Carpenter in NLDS Game 1

October 3, 2019 2:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — St. Louis manager Mike Shildt says he considered more than offense when choosing rookie third baseman Tommy Edman over veteran Matt Carpenter in Game 1 of the NL Division Series against Atlanta on Thursday.

Kolten Wong returns for the Cardinals at second base after missing two weeks with a hamstring injury. Wong’s return pushed Edman from second base to third base.

Carpenter hit only .226 this season but his .267 average in September was his best of any month. Shildt said defensive considerations were factors in his decisions to start both Edman and center fielder Harrison Bader.

There are no surprises in the Braves’ lineup. Brian McCann is manager Brian Snitker’s choice to catch for left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who has worked well with Tyler Flowers. Snitker said he consulted with Keuchel, who is comfortable with either catcher.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|3 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
10|3 2019 Privacy Program Symposium
10|3 GSA 5G Government Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members participate in Tiger Strike 2019

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln makes Thanksgiving a federal holiday