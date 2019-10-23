Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Carlson scores 2 to help Capitals beat Flames 5-3

October 23, 2019 1:41 am
 
3 min read
Share       

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Alex Ovechkin is starting an early-season campaign for teammate John Carlson to win this season’s Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman.

“Johnny for Norris. That’s a hashtag right now,” the Capitals captain said after Carlson’s two goals helped the Washington Capitals to a 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

Carlson scored and added an empty-netter for an NHL-leading 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 11 games.

The 29-year-old American is the fourth different defenseman in NHL history to register 20 points or more in October joining Paul Coffey (1981, 1988), Al MacInnis (1988) and Brian Leetch (1990).

Advertisement

“It’s a great thing obviously. I don’t know what to say,” Carlson said.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

He has three games remaining this month to better the high of 25 points in 13 games set by MacInnis when he was with Calgary.

Ovechkin had a goal and an assist and Tom Wilson also scored for Washington. Chandler Stephenson got the credit on an own-goal by the Flames. Braden Holtby finished with 32 saves.

“We’re a dangerous team when we’re doing the right things,” Carlson said.

Elias Lindholm, Tobias Rieder and Austin Czarnik scored for the Flames. Cam Talbot stopped 25 shots in his second straight start.

“For good stretches of the game I felt we played well and carried the game, but ultimately it doesn’t matter,” Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “We still didn’t get any points tonight. … They’re a good hockey team, probably the best we’ve played this year. That was a good measuring-stick team.”

Wilson pushed Washington’s lead to 4-2 on a feed from Lars Eller to beat Talbot under his left pad with 7:26 left in the third period. Carlson’s empty-netter with 1:45 remaining maid it a three-goal game before Rieder capped the scoring with 16 seconds to go.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Ten seconds after Czarnik pulled the Flames even at 2-2 in the second, Ovechkin quieted the Saddledome with a go-ahead goal with 3:25 left in the period.

The Capitals’ captain took a backhand pass from Nicklas Backstrom on a 2-on-1 and wired the puck home for his seventh of the season.

Czarnik scored his first by pouncing on a loose puck and sweeping it past Holtby during a goal-mouth scramble for a T.J. Brodie rebound.

Talbot mishandled Carlson’s off-speed shot from the boards for Washington’s first goal of the game 35 seconds into the second period.

“Pretty lucky,” Carlson said. “I’ve had some good fortune this month.”

Stephenson’s centering pass from behind Calgary’s net deflected off Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson and in at 2:41 to make it 2-0.

Lindholm halved the deficit with a power-play goal at 3:19, his team-high sixth goal. The Swede wristed a cross-ice feed from Johnny Gaudreau over Holtby’s glove.

Calgary outshot the Caps 15-9 in a scoreless first period.

NOTES: Carlson is five points back of Kevin Hatcher (426) for the third-most points by a Capitals defenseman in franchise history. … Ovechkin is four goals from passing Luc Robitaille (668) for 12th in all-time NHL scoring. … Flames forward Sam Bennett was scratched a second straight game with an undisclosed injury.

UP NEXT

Capitals: At Edmonton on Thursday night.

Flames: Host Florida on Thursday night.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Blue Angels fly in formation with the B-29 Superfortress “Doc”

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified