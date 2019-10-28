Cavaliers-Bucks, Box

CLEVELAND (112)

Osman 4-8 0-0 10, Love 5-12 2-2 15, Thompson 8-18 1-2 17, Garland 4-11 0-0 9, Sexton 8-15 0-0 18, McKinnie 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 1-2 0-0 2, Nance Jr. 6-9 1-2 15, Dellavedova 2-5 1-1 5, Clarkson 6-13 3-3 17, Porter Jr. 1-7 2-2 4. Totals 45-100 10-12 112.

MILWAUKEE (129)

Middleton 9-14 0-0 21, G.Antetokounmpo 5-15 4-8 14, B.Lopez 5-9 3-3 16, Bledsoe 6-16 2-3 14, Matthews 5-9 2-2 14, Ilyasova 1-5 0-0 3, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, R.Lopez 1-2 0-0 2, Hill 7-10 4-7 19, Connaughton 6-8 1-1 17, DiVincenzo 0-0 0-0 0, Korver 3-3 0-0 9. Totals 48-92 16-24 129.

Cleveland 31 21 28 32—112 Milwaukee 30 29 32 38—129

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 12-39 (Love 3-10, Nance Jr. 2-4, Osman 2-5, Sexton 2-5, Clarkson 2-6, Garland 1-5, Porter Jr. 0-2, Dellavedova 0-2), Milwaukee 17-38 (Connaughton 4-5, Korver 3-3, Middleton 3-5, B.Lopez 3-7, Matthews 2-6, Ilyasova 1-2, Hill 1-2, R.Lopez 0-1, Wilson 0-1, G.Antetokounmpo 0-2, Bledsoe 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 48 (Love 16), Milwaukee 50 (G.Antetokounmpo 10). Assists_Cleveland 19 (Clarkson, Thompson 4), Milwaukee 29 (Bledsoe 8). Total Fouls_Cleveland 22, Milwaukee 15. Technicals_Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second), R.Lopez. A_17,385 (17,500).

