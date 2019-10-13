Cavaliers-Celtics, Box

CLEVELAND (72)

Osman 1-10 0-0 2, Nance Jr. 4-10 0-2 9, Martin 2-7 0-0 4, Dellavedova 1-6 0-0 2, Sexton 1-8 2-2 4, Wade 1-3 0-0 3, Clarkson 2-5 0-0 4, Hamilton 2-6 2-2 6, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-1 0-0 3, Thornwell 3-4 5-6 12, Knight 2-4 0-0 5, Macura 1-2 2-2 5, Porter Jr. 1-8 1-2 4, Bolden 4-5 1-2 9. Totals 26-79 13-18 72.

BOSTON (118)

Brown 4-7 1-1 10, Tatum 2-9 0-0 4, Theis 4-5 2-3 10, Walker 3-6 3-5 12, Hayward 1-3 1-2 3, Gates 0-2 0-0 0, Ojeleye 3-10 0-0 7, Williams 1-2 2-2 5, Maten 2-3 0-0 4, Williams III 4-5 0-0 8, Kanter 3-4 0-0 6, Poirier 1-1 0-2 2, Fall 2-2 0-2 4, Edwards 4-6 2-2 11, Smart 2-6 0-0 5, Waters 5-9 0-0 11, Strus 4-7 2-3 14, Langford 0-2 0-0 0, Green 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 46-90 13-22 118.

Cleveland 17 9 17 29— 72 Boston 22 37 27 32—118

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 7-40 (Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-1, Thornwell 1-2, Knight 1-2, Macura 1-2, Wade 1-3, Nance Jr. 1-4, Porter Jr. 1-5, Hamilton 0-1, Clarkson 0-2, Martin 0-4, Sexton 0-4, Dellavedova 0-4, Osman 0-6), Boston 13-29 (Strus 4-5, Walker 3-3, Ojeleye 1-2, Brown 1-2, Williams 1-2, Edwards 1-3, Smart 1-3, Waters 1-3, Langford 0-1, Hayward 0-1, Tatum 0-2, Gates 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 43 (Martin 9), Boston 49 (Tatum 9). Assists_Cleveland 11 (Sexton 3), Boston 28 (Waters 4). Total Fouls_Cleveland 20, Boston 21. A_18,624 (18,624).

