Cavaliers-Magic, Box

CLEVELAND (85)

Osman 5-9 0-0 13, Love 4-10 3-4 11, Thompson 8-11 0-0 16, Sexton 5-15 3-4 16, Garland 3-9 0-0 8, Nance Jr. 4-11 0-2 9, Dellavedova 2-6 1-2 5, Clarkson 2-12 3-3 7, Porter Jr. 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 33-89 10-15 85.

ORLANDO (94)

Isaac 1-3 1-2 3, Gordon 2-8 4-6 9, Vucevic 8-16 4-5 21, Augustin 4-9 0-0 9, Fournier 7-13 0-2 16, Aminu 1-5 2-4 5, Bamba 3-5 0-0 7, Carter-Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Fultz 6-12 0-0 12, Ross 4-13 0-0 10. Totals 37-86 11-19 94.

Cleveland 24 17 24 20—85 Orlando 28 27 16 23—94

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 9-34 (Osman 3-6, Sexton 3-8, Garland 2-4, Nance Jr. 1-5, Porter Jr. 0-1, Love 0-1, Dellavedova 0-4, Clarkson 0-5), Orlando 9-30 (Fournier 2-4, Ross 2-7, Aminu 1-2, Gordon 1-2, Augustin 1-2, Bamba 1-3, Vucevic 1-5, Isaac 0-1, Carter-Williams 0-1, Fultz 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 54 (Love 18), Orlando 46 (Vucevic 9). Assists_Cleveland 20 (Garland 5), Orlando 24 (Fultz 6). Total Fouls_Cleveland 15, Orlando 18. Technicals_Cleveland coach JB Bickerstaff. A_18,846 (18,846).

