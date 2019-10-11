Cavaliers-Pistons, Box

CLEVELAND (105)

Osman 2-8 4-4 8, Love 3-8 1-1 9, Thompson 7-11 1-2 15, Sexton 6-13 9-10 24, Dellavedova 3-7 0-0 8, Martin 3-6 1-2 8, Nance Jr. 2-5 2-2 6, Garland 1-3 0-0 2, Clarkson 4-9 0-0 10, Porter Jr. 2-6 0-0 4, Knight 4-10 1-3 11, Bolden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-86 19-24 105.

DETROIT (109)

Snell 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 2-6 1-1 5, Drummond 5-12 5-10 15, Jackson 6-14 2-2 15, Brown 4-6 7-9 15, Mykhailiuk 2-4 0-0 4, Maker 3-4 0-0 7, Wood 4-8 3-4 11, Rose 6-13 3-3 15, Galloway 1-3 0-0 3, Frazier 2-2 0-0 5, Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Kennard 4-7 2-2 10. Totals 41-85 23-31 109.

Cleveland 30 29 31 15—105 Detroit 23 26 29 31—109

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 12-34 (Sexton 3-5, Knight 2-4, Dellavedova 2-5, Clarkson 2-5, Love 2-5, Martin 1-3, Garland 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-1, Nance Jr. 0-2, Osman 0-3), Detroit 4-22 (Frazier 1-1, Maker 1-2, Galloway 1-2, Jackson 1-4, Drummond 0-1, Wood 0-1, Snell 0-1, Mykhailiuk 0-2, Kennard 0-2, Morris 0-3, Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 40 (Nance Jr. 11), Detroit 46 (Maker 10). Assists_Cleveland 17 (Dellavedova 4), Detroit 25 (Brown 7). Total Fouls_Cleveland 28, Detroit 24. Technicals_Thompson, Detroit coach Pistons (Delay of game). A_13,925 (20,491).

