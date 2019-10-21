Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Celtics sign F Brown to extension worth up to $115 million

October 21, 2019 4:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Boston Celtics have signed forward Jaylen Brown to a four-year contract extension that could pay him as much as $115 million.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Monday because the deal had not yet been announced. The $115 million includes incentives, the person said.

The deal was first reported by ESPN.

The third overall pick in the 2016 draft, Brown has averaged 11.2 points and four rebounds in three seasons. He also played for the U.S. team in this summer’s World Cup.

Advertisement

The sides faced a 6 p.m. deadline for the agreement and beat it by several hours.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 DC CyberWeek Opening Party
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eleven soldiers receive first U.S. Army's Expert Soldier Badges

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska