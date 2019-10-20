Listen Live Sports

Cheika out as Australia coach after Rugby World Cup exit

October 20, 2019 3:02 am
 
OITA, Japan (AP) — Michael Cheika’s tenure as Australia rugby coach is over.

A day after a 40-16 quarterfinal defeat to England, Cheika said he will not seek to renew his contract that was set to finish at the end of the Rugby World Cup.

Cheika had previously said he would step down unless the Wallabies won the World Cup in Japan.

“I put my chips in earlier in the year I told people, ‘No win, no play,'” Cheika said. “So, I’m the type of man who (is) always going to back what he says and I knew from the final whistle, but I just wanted to give it that little bit time to cool down, talk to my people and then make it clear.”

Cheika was in charge for five years, leading Australia to the World Cup final in 2015.

More AP Rugby World Cup: https://www.apnews.com/RugbyWorldCup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

