Chicago 5, Orlando City 2

Chicago 1 4 — 5 Orlando City 1 1 — 2

First half_1, Orlando City, Akindele, 10 (Michel), 5th minute; 2, Chicago, Smith, 1, 17th.

Second half_3, Chicago, Sapong, 13 (Herbers), 61st; 4, Chicago, Katai, 6, 63rd; 5, Chicago, Frankowski, 4 (McCarty), 67th; 6, Orlando City, Michel, 5 (Kljestan), 74th; 7, Chicago, Frankowski, 5, 87th.

Goalies_Chicago, Kenneth Kronholm, Richard Sanchez; Orlando City, Brian Rowe, Adam Grinwis.

Yellow Cards_Kappelhof, Chicago, 40th; Nani, Orlando City, 45th+1; Herbers, Chicago, 76th; Calvo, Chicago, 78th; Pereyra, Orlando City, 83rd.

Referee_Pierre-Luc Lauziere. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Jose Da Silva, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Christopher Penso.

A_22,433.

Lineups

Chicago_Kenneth Kronholm; Jonathan Bornstein (Djordje Mihailovic, 66th), Francisco Calvo, Johan Kappelhof; Brandt Bronico, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Nico Gaitan (Fabian Herbers, 46th), Aleksandar Katai, Dax McCarty, Bastian Schweinsteiger; C.J. Sapong (Nemanja Nikolic, 70th).

Orlando City_Brian Rowe; Robin Jansson (Shane O’Neill, 37th), Kamal Miller, Ruan (Chris Mueller, 81st), Kyle Smith; Will Johnson (Sacha Kljestan, 55th), Mauricio Pereyra, Oriol Rosell; Tesho Akindele, Benji Michel, Nani.

