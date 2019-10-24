Listen Live Sports

Chicago Cubs hire David Ross to replace Maddon as manager

October 24, 2019 11:32 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have hired former catcher David Ross to replace Joe Maddon as their manager, hoping he can help them get back to the playoffs after missing out for the first since 2014.

The Cubs announced Thursday a three-year deal with Ross with a club option for the 2023 season.

Ross played the final two of his 15 major league seasons with the Cubs and was a revered leader on the 2016 team that won the World Series, ending a championship drought dating to 1908. He spent the past three years in Chicago’s front office and was widely viewed as a potential replacement for Maddon, who compiled a 471-339-1 record in five seasons.

Ross has no coaching or managing experience.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

