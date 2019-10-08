Listen Live Sports

Chicago Fire make move back to Soldier Field official

October 8, 2019 2:19 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Fire are returning to Soldier Field.

The Major League Soccer team made the expected move from SeatGeek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview official Tuesday at a news conference that included Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The Fire’s first game back at Soldier Field — their home from 1998-2001 and 2003-05 before moving to Bridgeview — is scheduled for March 21 against Atlanta United.

Owner Joe Mansueto, who purchased full control of the team last month, said the club needs to be located “centrally where all of Chicago can enjoy it.” He calls Soldier Field the “perfect location.”

The announcement came on the 148th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire.

