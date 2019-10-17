Listen Live Sports

Chiefs-Broncos Stats

October 17, 2019 11:32 pm
 
Kansas City 10 10 7 3—30
Denver 6 0 0 0— 6
First Quarter

Den_Freeman 1 run (run failed), 9:06.

KC_Hardman 21 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:10.

KC_FG Butker 33, 1:00.

Second Quarter

KC_FG Butker 20, 8:01.

KC_Ragland 5 fumble return (Butker kick), 7:10.

Third Quarter

KC_Hill 57 pass from Moore (Butker kick), 4:20.

Fourth Quarter

KC_FG Butker 39, 5:04.

A_76,748.

___

KC Den
First downs 14 15
Total Net Yards 271 205
Rushes-yards 27-80 21-71
Passing 191 134
Punt Returns 4-50 4-12
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 20-30-0 21-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-2 9-79
Punts 6-44.3 7-40.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 6-46 4-33
Time of Possession 32:13 27:47

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, McCoy 12-64, Sherman 2-7, Dam.Williams 9-7, Mahomes 1-2, Dar.Williams 2-1, Moore 1-(minus 1). Denver, Lindsay 11-36, Freeman 10-35.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 10-11-0-76, Moore 10-19-0-117. Denver, Flacco 21-34-0-213.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 6-44, Hill 3-74, Robinson 3-31, Hardman 2-28, McCoy 2-12, Dar.Williams 2-5, Dam.Williams 2-(minus 1). Denver, Sutton 6-87, Sanders 5-60, Freeman 4-32, Hamilton 2-4, Janovich 1-22, Fant 1-7, Spencer 1-5, Lindsay 1-(minus 4).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, McManus 45.

