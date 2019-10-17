Chiefs-Broncos Stats

|Kansas City
|10
|10
|7
|3—30
|Denver
|6
|0
|0
|0—
|6
|First Quarter
Den_Freeman 1 run (run failed), 9:06.
KC_Hardman 21 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:10.
KC_FG Butker 33, 1:00.
KC_FG Butker 20, 8:01.
KC_Ragland 5 fumble return (Butker kick), 7:10.
KC_Hill 57 pass from Moore (Butker kick), 4:20.
KC_FG Butker 39, 5:04.
A_76,748.
|KC
|Den
|First downs
|14
|15
|Total Net Yards
|271
|205
|Rushes-yards
|27-80
|21-71
|Passing
|191
|134
|Punt Returns
|4-50
|4-12
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-30-0
|21-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-2
|9-79
|Punts
|6-44.3
|7-40.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-46
|4-33
|Time of Possession
|32:13
|27:47
RUSHING_Kansas City, McCoy 12-64, Sherman 2-7, Dam.Williams 9-7, Mahomes 1-2, Dar.Williams 2-1, Moore 1-(minus 1). Denver, Lindsay 11-36, Freeman 10-35.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 10-11-0-76, Moore 10-19-0-117. Denver, Flacco 21-34-0-213.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 6-44, Hill 3-74, Robinson 3-31, Hardman 2-28, McCoy 2-12, Dar.Williams 2-5, Dam.Williams 2-(minus 1). Denver, Sutton 6-87, Sanders 5-60, Freeman 4-32, Hamilton 2-4, Janovich 1-22, Fant 1-7, Spencer 1-5, Lindsay 1-(minus 4).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, McManus 45.
