The Associated Press
 
Chiefs missing Watkins, 4 other starters for game in Denver

October 16, 2019 3:11 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins will miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury when Kansas City visits the Denver Broncos on Thursday night trying to snap a two-game skid.

Watkins was a limited participant in practice this week but was ruled out Wednesday.

The Chiefs are down several starters as they face a division rival on short rest. Defensive back Kendall Fuller was ruled out after breaking his thumb in last week’s loss to Houston, defensive tackle Chris Jones and left tackle Eric Fisher have core muscle injuries, and left guard Andrew Wylie is out with an ankle injury.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland was listed as questionable with a non-injury designation. If he’s unable to play, the Chiefs would have Charvarius Ward, Mo Claiborne and rookie Rashad Fenton at cornerback.

The Chiefs did get some positive news in that middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens would be back on the field. The on-field play-caller missed last week’s game with a groin injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

