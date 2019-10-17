Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes injures right knee against Broncos

October 17, 2019 9:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — Struggling to straighten his right knee, Patrick Mahomes tossed his helmet to the side and covered his face with both hands.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was hurt on a sneak Thursday night against the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes stayed down on the field for quite some time after picking up a first down on fourth-and-short in the second quarter.

His teammates checked on him, with receiver Tyreek Hill putting his hands on his helmet in concern. Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. came over, too, and shook Mahomes’ hand.

Advertisement

A cart was summoned to take him away, but Mahomes put an arm around each trainer and made his way off the field. Mahomes, who entered the game with a sore ankle, then slowly made his way into the locker room.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wrote on his Twitter account: “Praying for you bro.”

Mahomes has thrown 15 touchdown passes and one interception this season. The reigning MVP was 10 of 11 for 76 yards and a 125.8 rating before his injury.

Matt Moore replaced Mahomes.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1974: President Ford explains his pardon of Nixon to Congress