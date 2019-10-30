Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chiefs remain hopeful Mahomes will start Sunday vs Minnesota

October 30, 2019 1:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs remain hopeful that injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be available when they play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes dislocated his right kneecap two weeks ago in Denver. He practiced on a limited basis last week before he was declared out on Friday. The Chiefs started Matt Moore in his place against Green Bay and lost 31-24 to the Packers on Sunday night.

Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland missed practice Wednesday with a sprained shoulder, defensive end Frank Clark was out with a lingering neck injury and defensive tackle Alex Okafor was held out with a high ankle sprain. On offense, right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was dealing with a sprained ankle and left tackle Eric Fisher was held out as he recovers from core muscle surgery.

Also on the injury report was punter Dustin Colquitt, who is dealing with a quad strain.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR