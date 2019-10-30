Chiefs remain hopeful Mahomes will start Sunday vs Minnesota

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs remain hopeful that injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be available when they play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes dislocated his right kneecap two weeks ago in Denver. He practiced on a limited basis last week before he was declared out on Friday. The Chiefs started Matt Moore in his place against Green Bay and lost 31-24 to the Packers on Sunday night.

Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland missed practice Wednesday with a sprained shoulder, defensive end Frank Clark was out with a lingering neck injury and defensive tackle Alex Okafor was held out with a high ankle sprain. On offense, right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was dealing with a sprained ankle and left tackle Eric Fisher was held out as he recovers from core muscle surgery.

Also on the injury report was punter Dustin Colquitt, who is dealing with a quad strain.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.