Chiefs rule league MVP Mahomes out for game vs Packers

October 25, 2019 4:45 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled quarterback Patrick Mahomes out for Sunday night’s showdown against the Green Bay Packers because of his dislocated right kneecap.

Mahomes, who hurt his knee last Thursday night in Denver, was a limited participant in practice all week. The Chiefs decided to give the reigning league MVP at least one game off as he recovers from an injury that can sometimes sideline a player for several months.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after Friday’s walk-through that Matt Moore would start against Green Bay. Rookie quarterback Kyle Shurmur will serve as the backup.

In all, the Chiefs have ruled out six players for a showdown between division leaders.

Defensive end Frank Clark is out with a neck injury, cornerback Kendall Fuller with a broken thumb, left tackle Eric Fisher and defensive tackle Chris Jones with groin injuries and left guard Andrew Wylie with a sprained ankle.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

