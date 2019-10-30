Listen Live Sports

Chile says Copa Libertadores final will go ahead as planned

October 30, 2019 3:40 pm
 
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile’s government says the Copa Libertadores final will be played in Santiago as planned on Nov. 23 despite nationwide protests over economic inequality that have forced the cancellation of two global summits in the city.

Sports Minister Cecilia Pérez told journalists Wednesday that the final between Argentina’s River Plate and Brazil’s Flamengo can be staged safely.

Chilean President Sebastián Piñera decided earlier on Wednesday to call off the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and U.N. global climate gatherings, planned for November and December.

Santiago’s Estadio Nacional was picked more than one year ago as the venue for the first single-match final of South America’s main club tournament.

Next year’s final will be at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium.

___

___

