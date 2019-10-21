Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

China gets 2nd track meet on global Diamond League circuit

October 21, 2019 4:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONACO (AP) — The Diamond League track and field series is adding a second meeting in China next season, when it grows to 15 venues in total.

The IAAF announced the schedule Monday, with China given back-to-back meetings in May. The first will be in a city yet to be decided, with the second in Shanghai.

The season starts as usual in Doha, Qatar, although the date has been moved to April 17 from a usual early-May slot.

Other changes include Gateshead replacing Birmingham as the second stop in England. The Birmingham stadium is being renovated for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement

Zurich will host the finals on Sept. 11, with Brussels remaining on the circuit as a non-finals meeting.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

The only American stop is on June 7 at Eugene, Oregon, the 2021 world championships host.

To entice television viewers, meetings will have a 90-minute international broadcast slot instead of two hours. It will focus on 11 or 12 disciplines.

The IAAF says it is creating a second-tier World Athletics Continental Tour series promoting events edged out of Diamond League broadcasts.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 DC CyberWeek Opening Party
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eleven soldiers receive first U.S. Army's Expert Soldier Badges

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska