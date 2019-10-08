Listen Live Sports

Chinese state TV halts NBA preseason China game broadcasts

October 8, 2019 4:08 am
 
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state broadcaster CCTV will no longer air NBA preseason games set in China after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted an image that supported anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong.

CCTV also said Tuesday in a statement posted to the official social media account of its sports channel that it is reviewing all its cooperation and exchanges involving the NBA.

The statement indicated the decision followed remarks made by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in Tokyo.

Silver said in an interview with Kyodo News that the NBA supports Morey.

Morey’s tweet has provoked a wave of censure from Chinese companies, including a major sports merchandise retailer and news site that have halted its partnerships with the Rockets.

