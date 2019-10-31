Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Churchill Downs project includes hotel, gaming, new seats

October 31, 2019 10:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The home of the Kentucky Derby plans to begin work next month on a $300,000 million project that will include a hotel, historical racing machines, new stadium seating and a Millionaires Row renovation.

News outlets report Churchill Downs announced the tentative plans Wednesday in a statement saying it would also create 300 new jobs. The track says it is awaiting approval from the state.

The project would include a 156-room hotel that would offer track-side suites and a gaming floor. The plans would also add about 5,500 new seats at the track.

The millionaires row renovation would include private dining spaces, lounges and window dining and would be done before next year’s Derby.

Advertisement

The rest of the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|29 Recorded Future - Predict 2019
10|30 7th Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Nimitz conduct a barricade drill

Today in History

1864: Nevada becomes 36th state in the Union