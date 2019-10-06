Cincinnati 0, D.C. United 0

Cincinnati 0 0 — 0 D.C. United 0 0 — 0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Jimmy Hague; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_Deplagne, Cincinnati, 13th; Bertone, Cincinnati, 30th; Mora, D.C. United, 38th; Stanko, Cincinnati, 85th.

Red Cards_Gyau, Cincinnati, 41st; Lamah, Cincinnati, 44th.

Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Jason White, C.J. Morgante, Rosendo Mendoza. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.

Lineups

Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Mathieu Deplagne, Nick Hagglund, Maikel Van der Werff; Fatai Alashe (Kendall Waston, 73rd), Leonardo Bertone, Greg Garza, Joseph-Claude Gyau, Roland Lamah, Emmanuel Ledesma (Andrew Gutman, 90th+4), Caleb Stanko (Tommy McCabe, 85th); .

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora; Russell Canouse, Felipe Martins (Leonardo Jara, 67th), Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez, Ulises Segura (Luciano Acosta, 56th); Quincy Amarikwa (Ola Kamara, 69th), Paul Arriola.

