Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Clemson: NCAA waiver allows Texas Tech transfer to play

October 30, 2019 5:33 pm
 
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson said the NCAA has granted a waiver to Texas Tech basketball transfer Khavon Moore, making the 6-foot-8 sophomore immediately eligible to play with the Tigers.

Moore, from Macon, Georgia, played in only one game for the Red Raiders due to injury. He enrolled at Clemson this past May and has practiced with the team, including playing in the Tigers run to the gold medal at the World University Games this summer.

Moore was considered a four-star prospect out of high school and ESPN had him rated No. 43 in its top 100.

The Tigers hope Moore will add some height and athleticism to the middle with the loss of 6-9 forward Elijah Thomas.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

