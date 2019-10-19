Listen Live Sports

Clemson’s Booth ejected for punching Louisville player

October 19, 2019
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. has been ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct after punching Louisville’s Trennell Troutman as he lay on the ground late in the third quarter of Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference game.

The players tussled as Troutman ran downfield to cover a Louisville punt before Booth threw him to the turf around the Clemson 20. The scuffle continued and Booth threw a punch with his right hand as he straddled Troutman. Players from both teams swarmed them, and there was more pushing and shoving.

Officials penalized Booth for holding and unsportsmanlike conduct. Booth, a freshman, exited the stadium to boos with the No. 3 Tigers leading 17-3. He entered the game with four tackles and a pass breakup.

