The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Clemson’s Swinney changing starting kickers for Louisville

October 13, 2019 7:29 pm
 
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Apparently, not everything’s perfect with No. 3 Clemson.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said backup kicker Steven Sawicki would start on Saturday against Louisville after starter B.T. Potter missed a 24-yard field goal try right before halftime against Florida State. It was Potter’s second straight miss after a 40-yard attempt at North Carolina didn’t go through.

Clemson’s offense originally lined up for a fourth-and-2 at the FSU 7 right before the half and leading 28-0. But Swinney called time out and sent Potter in for the chip-shot kick.

After the miss, Swinney angrily lit into Potter and yelled at him as both walked down the sidelines.

Swinney said Sunday he was “disappointed” with Potter and felt like it was time to give Sawicki the chance.

Sawicki made both extra points and a 26-yard field goal in the second half of Clemson’s 45-14 win over the Seminoles.

