Clemson’s Xavier Thomas likely back for Boston College game

October 21, 2019 1:57 pm
 
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas is expected to return this week from concussion protocol when the No. 4 Tigers play Boston College.

Says defensive coordinator Brent Venables: “I think he probably will, but we’ll see.”

Thomas was hurt during practice and did not travel for Clemson’s 45-10 win over Louisville.

The 265-pound sophomore has started four of the first six games for Clemson (7-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). He’s tied for third on the team with 4.5 tackles for loss and with six quarterback pressures.

Justin Foster started in his place against Louisville and was named the ACC defensive lineman of the week with two sacks.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

