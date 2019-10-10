Listen Live Sports

Climate change activist climbs on BA plane in London

October 10, 2019 9:58 am
 
LONDON (AP) — A climate change activist has climbed atop a British Airways plane at London City Airport as demonstrations aiming to alert the world to the dangers of climate change enter a fourth day.

Extinction Rebellion identified the activist as a former Paralympic cyclist. A video streamed by the group showed the activist clinging to the fuselage.

British Airways says that customers were booked onto alternative flights to Amsterdam.

In a separate incident, BBC Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt tweeted that his flight from London to Dublin had been grounded after a protester stood up to deliver a lecture on climate change just as it was to take off.

Activists sought to shut down London City Airport on Thursday as part of their wave of protests worldwide.

Read more stories on climate change by The Associated Press at https://www.apnews.com/Climate

