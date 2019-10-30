Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clippers extend contracts of guards Shamet and Robinson

October 30, 2019 12:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Clippers have extended the contracts of guards Landry Shamet and Jerome Robinson.

The team on Tuesday exercised its third-year options on both players.

Shamet was acquired by Los Angeles in a midseason trade with Philadelphia last winter. He’s averaged 9.2 points and shot 42% from 3-point range since being selected with the 26th pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

Robinson, the 13th overall pick in the 2018 draft, was dogged by a foot injury during his rookie year that kept him mostly with the Clippers’ G League affiliate in nearby Ontario. He averaged 18.9 points and 4.2 rebounds there.

Advertisement

He’s averaged 3.2 points on 40% field-goal shooting in 36 regular season NBA games.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1991: Galileo becomes first spacecraft to visit asteroid