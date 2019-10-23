Listen Live Sports

Clippers G Beverley fined $25,000 by NBA

October 23, 2019 7:37 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing a game ball into the stands.

Beverley threw the ball at the end of the Clippers’ 112-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

The NBA announced the punishment on Wednesday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

