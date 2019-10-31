Clippers-Jazz, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (96)

Shamet 1-7 3-3 5, Patterson 1-4 0-0 3, Zubac 4-4 0-0 8, Beverley 4-13 0-0 8, Williams 9-17 5-7 24, Harkless 1-3 0-0 2, Mann 2-3 0-0 4, Kabengele 0-1 0-0 0, Ja.Green 8-11 2-2 23, Harrell 5-9 0-0 10, Walton Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, McGruder 0-3 0-0 0, Robinson 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 39-82 10-12 96.

UTAH (110)

Bogdanovic 5-11 2-2 14, O’Neale 0-0 0-0 0, Gobert 5-7 3-8 13, Conley 11-17 2-2 29, Mitchell 10-17 4-4 24, Ingles 4-8 0-0 10, Kidd 0-0 0-0 0, Je.Green 3-8 0-0 8, Niang 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 2-3 0-0 4, Bradley 0-0 0-0 0, Mudiay 4-9 0-0 8, Williams-Goss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-80 11-16 110.

L.A. Clippers 23 28 20 25— 96 Utah 33 19 38 20—110

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 8-23 (Ja.Green 5-6, Patterson 1-2, Robinson 1-3, Williams 1-3, Harkless 0-1, Kabengele 0-1, Shamet 0-3, Beverley 0-4), Utah 11-24 (Conley 5-8, Je.Green 2-4, Ingles 2-4, Bogdanovic 2-5, Mudiay 0-1, Mitchell 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 36 (Ja.Green, Zubac 8), Utah 36 (Davis 9). Assists_L.A. Clippers 19 (Mann 5), Utah 23 (Ingles 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 22, Utah 18. A_18,306 (18,306).

