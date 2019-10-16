Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clippers sign G B.J. Taylor to exhibit 10 contract

October 16, 2019 1:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Clippers have signed guard B.J. Taylor to an exhibit 10 contract, a one-year deal worth the minimum salary.

Taylor played four years at Central Florida, where he averaged 15.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 104 games.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder earned AAC All-Rookie team honors in 2015 and was named to the All-AAC first team as a senior. Taylor, who is from Orlando, Florida, scored 1,618 points to rank seventh all-time in school history.

___

Advertisement

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
503 Service Temporarily Unavailable

503 Service Temporarily Unavailable