The Associated Press
 
Coach: Falcons C Mack will play vs Houston; P Bosher out

October 4, 2019
 
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons coach Dan Quinn said center Alex Mack will play at Houston after practicing for the first time this week, but Atlanta got some bad news when punter Matt Bosher was ruled out with a groin injury.

Mack, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, has a sore left elbow that forced him to miss some snaps in last week’s loss to Tennessee. He was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday and was a limited participant on Friday.

Bosher was added to the injury report Friday for the first time this week with the same injury that sidelined him for a Week 3 loss at Indianapolis. The Falcons do not have a punter on the practice squad and will need to fill Bosher’s spot quickly.

Wes Schweitzer will start at right guard with Jamon Brown ruled out because of a concussion. Right tackle Kaleb McGary has been listed on the injury report this week with a sore knee.

Safety Damontae Kazee is listed as questionable for the game because of an illness.

The Falcons (1-3) have lost two straight heading into Sunday’s game against the Texans (2-2).

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

